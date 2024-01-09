"Washington needs to stay balanced": Tim Tebow reminds Huskies of their last resort in Michael Penix Jr as Michigan showcases it's might

Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about winning a college football national championship. During his time with the Florida Gators, Tebow led the Gators to two national championship titles in 2008 and 2010.

The 2024 national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies reached halftime with the Wolverines having a 17-10 lead.

During the break, Tebow shared his view of the game so far on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Washington needs to trust their quarterback

Tebow says that the Huskies need to trust quarterback Michael Penix Jr and his receivers to deliver a victory for Washington.

The Huskies produced a powerful final drive after battling for most of the first half. For the first time in the game, they were able to go into the red zone of the Wolverines. Penix then found Jalen McMillian for a 3-yard touchdown pass from the 3-yard line. This narrowed the Wolverines' halftime lead to seven points, setting up a close second half.

For the Huskies to come back and win this game, Tebow says that all they need to do is have faith in their strong offense that we have seen all season, especially during the Sugar Bowl victory over the Texas Longhorns.

If the Huskies can keep the momentum that they had during the final drive of the first half, victory can be theirs.

But Tebow also said how the Wolverines can prevent this from happening.

Tebow wants Michigan to stay physical

For most of the first half, the Washington offense could not get past the strong Michigan defense. The Huskies were only allowed 160 yards in the first half, which was a lot less than the 290 yards that the Wolverines had.

If the Wolverines are to stay in the lead throughout the second half, they need to continue to force the Huskies to play the physical game, according to Tebow.

That means forcing the Huskies to run the ball and pressuring Penix into playing outside the pocket, where mistakes could happen.