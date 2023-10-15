Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can add another career highlight moment to his list of great plays. He orchestrated a late-game Huskies comeback against the Oregon Ducks, leaving Husky Stadium a cauldron of noise after the dramatic win.

The win meant Washington remains unbeaten in this campaign and also handed Oregon its first defeat of the season. In the highly anticipated clash, the Washington QB proved the difference-maker in the 115th game of the Border War rivalry.

It was also an emotional moment for Michael Penix Jr. After the game, Penix spoke to ESPN's Holly Rowe and the Washington QB had tears in his eyes. Here's what he said in the moments after the win:

"I just got to give credit to the man upstairs. I thank God for everything. And he put me through it and allowed me to get to the spot I am today man. I knew it was a tough game but I knew we would be able to pull it off and continue to keep pushing. I'm just super excited."

The Oregon Ducks led the game 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Michael Penix Jr. found WR Rome Odzune with an 18-yard TD pass to turn the tides. On the final play for Oregon, Camden Lewis missed his 43-yard field goal attempt, which ultimately sealed the game at Husky Stadium.

Michael Penix Jr. shares emotional moment with family after the win

After securing the victory, Michael Penix Jr. had a wholesome moment with his family and embraced them in a long hug. While speaking to Holly Rowe, Penix also talked about how many members of his family were present for the game.

"It means the world. I had like 22 people came to support me from my family and I appreciate them. They come and support all the time."

With such an electrifying performance, Penix Jr. now becomes another favorite for the Heisman trophy this year. The Huskies QB finished the night with 302 passing yards and 4 TD passes and will be looking to continue this undefeated streak.