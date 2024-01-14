Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. suggests the real reason why Kalen DeBoer made Alabama move as Nick Saban’s retirement creates ripples in CFB world

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has had an incredible season. He led the Huskies offense to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Penix then had the game of his career in the Sugar Bowl to put the Huskies into the National Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, which they lost.

However, the National Championship game defeat was not the only thing that the Washington Huskies lost this week. After Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer was announced as his replacement.

Joey Knight, a sports reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, shared a quote by Penix on social media, suggesting the reason why DeBoer made the move to Tuscaloosa.

"Oh man. That's a decision he made for his family, you know. I'm just blessed that I was able to play for him."

Kalen DeBoer's constantly been on the move

The impact on a coach's family due to their football schedule can be large. For Kalen DeBoer's family, this meant moving to a new city and state every few years due to him leaving one program and joining another.

Ever since he left Sioux Falls, DeBoer has been to six schools across Michigan, California, and Indiana. It seemed like he had found a long-term home in Washington.

DeBoer signed a contract that would have kept him at the Huskies until 2028, with his salary increasing by $100,000 every year, giving him around $4.3 million a year.

This, paired with the strong performances on the field from the Huskies, would have secured his job in Washington for many years.

However, as we have seen many times in sports, being successful in one job will make you a candidate for a job in a larger program. DeBoer is no stranger to this as he has risen from NAIA to the top of the College Football world.

DeBoer's move to Alabama is a culmination of a career that has taken him all around the country.

