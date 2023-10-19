Washington State vs. Oregon Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21

The Washington State Cougars will visit the No.9-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 21, in a Pac-12 matchup that represents the fourth game of conference play for both programs.

The Cougars are 4-2 and coming off back-to-back losses against the UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 5-1 after suffering their first defeat of the season against the Washington Huskies.

Washington State vs. Oregon game details

Game: Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Washington State vs. Oregon betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Washington State Cougars +15.5(-110) Over 61.5(-110) +580 Oregon Ducks -15.5(-110) Under 61.5(-110) -900

Washington State vs. Oregon key stats

The Washington State Cougars have averaged 34.3 points per game, which ranks 32nd out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank fifth in passing offense and 123rd in rushing offense. The Cougars have allowed 28.5 ppg, which ranks 91st in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 118th, while their rushing defense ranks 74th.

Washington State is led by Jake Dickert, who is in his third year leading the program after taking over midway through the 2021 season. Dickert has led the Cougars to a 14-11 record since taking over. He is in his first head coaching gig after previously serving as a defensive coordinator at multiple stops.

The Oregon Ducks have averaged 48.5 ppg, which ranks first in the nation. They rank ninth in passing offense and eighth in rushing offense. The Ducks have allowed 15.8 ppg, which ranks 11th. Their passing defense ranks 17th, while their rushing defense is 16th.

Oregon is led by Dan Lanning, who is in his second season leading the program. He's in his first head coaching gig after previously serving as the defensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs. He has led Oregon to a 15-4 record.

Washington State vs. Oregon betting prediction

The Oregon Ducks have been elite in all facets of the game despite a tough loss to the Washington Huskies in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Washington State Cougars have come crashing down to earth over their past two games after a 4-0 start that had them ranked 13th in the nation.

After losing to the UCLA Bruins on the road, the Cougars suffered an embarrassing 44-6 home loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Look for their defense to continue to struggle with Oregon's high-powered offense as the Ducks win by at least 16 points.

Pick: Oregon Ducks -15.5 (-110)