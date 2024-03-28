Washington WR Rome Odunze to skip Washington Huskies' Pro Day ahead of 2024 NFL draft: Reports 

Former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze declared for the 2024 NFL draft following the team's national championship game in January. The 21-year-old had another year of eligibility remaining but decided to make his transition into the professional league.

Odunze is projected to be a top-ranked player in the wide receivers department in this year's draft. However, as per the latest reports, the 21-year-old is not going to participate in Washington's Pro Day on Thursday.

According to a tweet by Pete Thamel on X, formerly Twitter, Rome Odunze's decision to skip Pro Day is based on the fact that he has already made his mark in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month. Thus the 21-year-old is going to "stand" on his performance at the Combine ahead of the upcoming draft next month:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze will not work out at the school's Pro Day on Thursday. Odunze plans to stand on his performance at the NFL Combine in February. where he performed all of the wide receiver drills and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash", Thamel wrote.

Expand Tweet

During his four-season stint with the Huskies, Odunze transformed himself into a key asset in the Huskies' offensive arsenal. He began his collegiate journey as a true freshman in 2020, recording 72 receiving yards. As a sophomore, Odunze played in nine games for the Huskies and put up 415 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the team.

Odunze was named as the starter on the team in 2022, where he went on to play in 12 games with eight starts. He helped the Huskies record an 11-2 overall campaign while putting up 1,145 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on the field.

Last season, the 21-year-old recorded his second consecutive campaign with more than 1,000 receiving yards (1,640 yards and 13 TDs) to help the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a natty game against the Michigan Wolverines. He was named a Consensus All-American last season for his excellent performance under former head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Also Read: "Just a really stupid system": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin lashes out on transfer portal rules in scathing rant

Rome Odunze's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine stats

During last month's NFL Combine at Indianapolis, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver put up impressive stats on the board to boost his draft stocks. Odunze ran the 40-yard dash in an official time of 4.45 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds.

Expand Tweet

He also recorded a vertical jump of 39 inches along with a broad jump of 10 feet 4 inches. Experts project him to be a round 1 pick and a top three WR in this year's draft along with the likes of Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers.

Do you think Rome Odunze will be the first WR off the board? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: "They're going to get it right": Kirby Smart hints college football could adopt NFL's latest kickoff rule change