"Waste of money" - Jayden Daniels' billboard in Las Vegas ahead of Bo Nix vs. Michael Penix Jr. clash draws priceless reactions from CFB world

Jayden Daniels had a fantastic run with the LSU Tigers this season and on Friday, the team appeared to send a message to the Heisman Trophy voters.

The Tigers purchased a billboard featuring Daniels in Las Vegas, where Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. will play in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship.

No. 5 Oregon (11-1, 8-1) finished second in the Pac-12 this season, only behind No. 3 Washington (12-0, 9-0). Their title game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While the limelight was supposed to be on Heisman contenders Nix and Penix, No. 13 LSU ensured to continue campaigning for Daniels to win the coveted award.

The Tigers' billboard on Daniels sits along I-15 and features a picture of the quarterback along with the caption:

"That kid Jayden."

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the Tigers' bold decision to place Daniels' billboard in Las Vegas drew quite a reaction from the college football world. Some might even say that it backfired.

On X (formerly Twitter), one wrote:

"Waste of money"

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"Guy can’t even make his conference championship"

Expand Tweet

A third commented:

"Isn’t he at home on the couch ??"

Expand Tweet

A fourth chimed in:

"Wow that’s really neat! He helped lead his team to the CFP…oh wait…never mind"

Here are a few more fan reactions to LSU's bold move to place Daniels' billboard in Las Vegas ahead of the Pac-12 championship game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How has Jayden Daniels fared this season?

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels had an exceptional regular season with the LSU Tigers in 2023. He completed 236 of his 327 passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns. The quarterback also added 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Despite Daniels' stellar outings for the Tigers this season, they finished third in the SEC West with a 9-3 overall record (6-2 in conference), behind Alabama and Mississippi.