"Waste of money" "stole it from fortnite": Fans lose their minds over Kentucky players' unique electronic backpacks at SEC media days 2025

Fans are expressing mixed reactions to Kentucky Wildcats players wearing flashy electronic backpacks for SEC Media Days. On Thursday, the SEC Network shared a video on Instagram of tight end Josh Kattus modeling the backpack, which flashed his jersey number on the back and a "Go Big Blue" message.

Ad

"Now that's tough (Cold face emoji)," SEC Network posted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video caught fans' attention, with some criticizing Kentucky for allowing their players to flaunt the backpacks.

"They stole it from Fortnite," another fan wrote.

"Waste of money (Face with Tears of Joy emoji), a fan commented.

"We don't need that," a fan posted.

Fans' reactions to Josh Kattus' electronic backpack (Image Credit: Instagram/@secnetwork)

The SEC Network also shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), with other fans calling out the team for underperforming the previous year.

Ad

"That's cool. Win AN SEC HOME GAME FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.," a fan replied.

"Let's not worry about not finishing last in the SEC, then we can get stupid backpacks.," a fan wrote.

"WHOAH! This will definitely help them win games (Face with rolling eyes emoji)," a sixth fan commented.

Last year, the Wildcats had a 4-8 record and were the second-worst team in the Southeastern Conference. They finished the season in a 41-14 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Nov. 30, 2024. It was a setback for coach Mark Stoops, who led the Wildcats to a 7-6 record and qualified for a bowl game in 2023.

Ad

Kentucky fans are optimistic that Stoops will help the team get back on track in his 13th year with the program.

Key Kentucky Wildcats players to look out for during the 2025 season

Mark Stoops has several key players returning for the upcoming season to help the Kentucky Wildcats compete against the best teams in the Southeastern Conference. One player who could play an important role is Jamarion Wilcox.

Ad

He led the team in rushing yards last year with 92 carries for 590 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman. His best performance was in the Wildcats' 48-6 win against the Murray State Racers on Nov. 16, 2024. Wilcox notched 13 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown in that game.

Another player who may play a crucial role in the Wildcats' success is quarterback Zach Clazada. He transferred to Kentucky as a graduate student after two seasons playing for the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Ad

Last year, he had 343 completions for 3,744 yards and 35 touchdowns. Clazada is expected to be the Wildcats' new starting quarterback for his final year in college football.

The third player who could play a key role on the roster is defensive back Jordan Lovett. He achieved 63 total tackles (36 solo) and two interceptions in his junior year.

Kentucky will try to kick off the 2025 season with a strong performance against the Toledo Rockets on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More