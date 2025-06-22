"Waste of time recruiting that kid" " Spitting image of his daddy": Fans react as Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, visits Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Lane Kiffin is actively recruiting talent for Ole Miss, but he is also getting to enjoy a special moment as his son, Knox Kiffin, begins his own recruiting journey as a Class of 2028 prospect. Over the weekend, Knox gained notable attention from the Rebels' long-time rival, Alabama.

Knox is heading into his sophomore year at Oxford High School in Mississippi, and this early recognition from Alabama marked a notable milestone in his still-young recruitment path. Lane Kiffin acknowledged his son's Alabama trip on X and thanked Kalen DeBoer's program for hosting his son.

The internet quickly lit up with reactions, and many fans dismissed Alabama's recruitment efforts, calling them pointless given Knox’s ties to Ole Miss.

"Waste of time even recruiting that kid. He’s playing for his dad," one fan wrote.

"He’s going to Ole Miss why are we even trying to act other wise?," another asked.

"There is no way he plays for anyone else then his dad," another added.

"Spitting image of his daddy," a netizen wrote.

Lane Kiffin has a strong connection to Alabama, having been part of the coaching staff from 2014 to 2016, where he helped shape quarterbacks like Blake Sims and Jalen Hurts. Crimson Tide fans expressed their admiration for their former offensive coordinator.

"Bama fans still love the Kiffins!!!," wrote one fan.

"We still love you @Lane_Kiffin," another wrote.

Though the 2028 recruiting class is still a couple of cycles away, Knox is already starting to build a name for himself. He isn’t ranked yet by recruiting services, but he showed potential during his freshman year, throwing for 750 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six games.

Knox hasn’t received offers from Ole Miss or Alabama, but he does hold scholarship offers from SMU, Arkansas State and Western Kentucky. However, many expect that Lane Kiffin will ultimately bring his son into the Rebels program.

Lane Kiffin hosted two Ole Miss commits on Friday

Ole Miss has nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 19 in the nation. Lane Kiffin hosted two commits this week: quarterback Rees Wise and wide receiver Jameson Powell.

Wise committed to Ole Miss in April, choosing the Rebels over Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Arizona. His addition was a significant win for the program, as he showed major improvement in the 2024 season, passing for 2,598 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 464 yards and 15 scores.

Meanwhile, Powell committed to the Rebels over Arizona and Washington in January. After committing, he stated that the coaching staff’s commitment to developing players and keeping them focused helped him decide to end his recruitment process and stick with the Rebels.

