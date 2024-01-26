WATCH: $1.1M NIL-valued Shilo Sanders and the Colorado squad trains with Marines as part of "Buffs Chaos" leadership program

On Wednesday morning, Deion Sanders, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, implemented the "Buffs Chaos" leadership program by incorporating members of the United States Marine Corps. This initiative aimed to revitalize the team, which had suffered a significant setback, losing eight out of their final nine games this season.

All teammates were featured in the Marine training video, including Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders. Shilo, valued at $1.1 million NIL, was observed shouldering teammates over long distances and carrying large weights in each hand.

The session was relentless, with no breaks, pushing the players to their limits. The 43-minute training video was captured by "Reach the People Media."

One Commanding General, a veteran of six deployments, shared a poignant anecdote.

“When Marines trust each other and we take a knee, and I say, "cover me," and I'm going to run, ‘I start running, cuz I just believe they're going to shoot.’ That means I'm faster than the opponent because I don't got to wait. I don't got to have a conversation, ‘hey man, you sure you ready, are you going to do it?’ I don't do all that. I just trust that they got my back and that we're ready to go, so it starts with trust.”

The Marines conducted a series of demanding exercises, mirroring the challenges faced on the battlefield. Activities included weight-bearing drills, maneuvering under simulated fire, ammo can presses, air squats, and wind sprints.

Such initiatives, inspired by the military, are becoming increasingly common in collegiate sports. Earlier in the week, Florida State's football team received a visit from the SEAL Team, growing the trend of incorporating Armed Forces training methods into athletic programs.

Deion Sanders faces new voids in Colorado coaching staff

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2023 season with a poor 4-8 record. However, the team is now working on finalizing their lineup for the 2024 season. All of the additions will become official on Wednesday, February 7th, known as National Signing Day.

In addition to the struggles on the field, the Buffs also experienced changes in their coaching staff: Sean Lewis, the offensive coordinator, departed to assume the role of head coach at San Diego State.

Notably, Charles Kelly, who served as the Buffs' defensive coordinator last season, left to take a job at Auburn. These departures created additional vacancies within the staff that need to be addressed by the program.

