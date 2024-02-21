WATCH: $111,000 NIL-valued Florida signee D'Antre Robinson surprises mother with heartwarming gift on Valentine's Day

D'Antre Robinson is in the midst of his senior year of high school before joining the Florida Gators.

Nevertheless, the senior defensive lineman has a reported name, image and likeness valuation of $111,000, according to On3 Sports NIL valuation. He put some of that money to a great use for Valentine's Day, buying his mother a house, which he shared on his YouTube channel.

On3 Sports tweeted a clip of the moment his mother walked into the new home, captioning the post:

"HEARTWARMING: Florida DL signee D’Antre Robinson surprised his mother with a new home on Valentine's Day using his NIL earnings❤️"

Check out footage of the Florida Gators commit and his mother below:

Check out the full video of D'Antre Robinson surprising his mom below:

Robinson will look to make an impact on a Gators team that ended the 2023 season with a 5-7 record.

While it's unclear if he will immediately enter the starting lineup or redshirt his true freshman season, his NIL money has already helped his family in a significant way.

How has D'Antre Robinson performed in his high school career?

D'Antre Robinson spent his freshman season at Edgewater High School before joining the Jones Tigers. In his first season with the program, he recorded 48 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

He had a breakout season the following year, finishing with 89 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. Robinson picked up from where he left off as a senior, recording 79 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

While he had initially committed to the Texas Longhorns, the three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class flipped his commitement to the Florida Gators, telling Gators Online:

"That’s my dream school, first of all. That’s one of the biggest things. They’re recruiting me hard. I know if I can go there I can play. And I’m not too far from home — and I’m not too close.

"That was my one dream school. Growing up, it was split sides of Florida and Florida State and my side was Florida so I’ve always been a Florida fan since I was little. All my life. I used to play receiver. I always thought about me playing at Florida."