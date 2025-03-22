WATCH: $14M worth Lane Kiffin controls the crowd on his fingers during CFB offseason

Lane Kiffin has heard his fair share of cheers and jeers from the crowd, all of which depended on how the Ole Miss fared on the field that day. But in a video he shared on X on Friday, the coach showed he could control the crowd’s response behind the scenes as well.

In the clip, sitting in a busy setting, Kiffin counted down on his fingers from five, finishing just as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Lane Kiffin (worth $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth) tagged the Ole Miss basketball team with the video. It could indicate he was watching the Rebels’ game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of March Madness, which Ole Miss won 71-64.

Lane Kiffin pushing the envelope in the transfer portal

In the meantime, Lane Kiffin has been busy this offseason with Ole Miss being one of the most active teams in the transfer portal. The coach has brought in 24 new players, from which a few already excelled on Day 1 of spring practice on Tuesday.

Among the names is Harrison Wallace III, a wide receiver from Penn State. With three Ole Miss WRs ready to sail away to the NFL, the team brought in Wallace, a redshirt senior who played three seasons for the Nittany Lions. Wallace has great speed paired with agility and good hands, which saw him record 46 catches, 720 yards and four scores last season.

Then comes defensive end Da’Shawn Womack. With the loss of Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss needed an edge rusher. Womack played two seasons at LSU, making 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in just 13 games.

Concurrently, tight end Luke Hasz was added to replace Caden Prieskorn. Hasz played two seasons at Arkansas, where he caught 42 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns. He was tough for defenses to stop because of his 6-foot-3, 241-pound frame and athleticism, which would see him seamlessly fit in with Ole Miss’ offense.

