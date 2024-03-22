WATCH: $2.4M NIL-valued Travis Hunter shows off adorable gift as Colorado WR surprises mom with her dream house

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter fulfilled his mother's lifelong dream of owning a home. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Travis unveiled the surprise gift, a beautiful house in Savannah, Georgia, boasting five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The emotional moment unfolded as $2.4 million NIL-valued (per On3) Hunter presented his mom with a heartfelt letter, doubling as a belated birthday present. Her joy was unforgettable as she read the letter surrounded by her family, expressing gratitude and excitement with screams, dances and confetti showers.

Expand Tweet

Hunter's mother is moving to a house near his girlfriend Leanna Lenee's parents. He said:

"Yeah we are moving her to Savannah next to Leanna parents so we don’t have make two trips every time we go to visit, and it’s much easier for us and I can also fish a lot."

CFB analyst praises "best overall player" Travis Hunter

College football analyst Carl Reed Jr. recently praised Travis Hunter, labeling him the "best overall player" in college football.

The analyst compared Hunter to other top contenders for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, including Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck and Jaxson Dart. Despite the stiff competition, Reed Jr. firmly believes that the 21-year-old stands out as the top candidate due to his ability to perform on both sides of the ball.

“Travis Hunter, in my opinion, is the best overall player in college football,” Reed Jr. said. “Offense. Defense. Playing both ways in every single game.

“If you get a healthy Travis Hunter for the full season, you’re going to see one of the most spectacular performances that you’ve seen yet in college football.”

Hunter impressed in the 2023 CFB season, registering 57 receptions, 721 yards, and five touchdowns on offense, coupled with 31 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups on defense.

Considering Hunter's versatility and impact on the field, Reed Jr. predicts that if he remains healthy throughout the season, fans can expect him in the Heisman Trophy conversations.

Who will be more crucial for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024 college football season - Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders? Let us know in the comments below.