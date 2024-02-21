WATCH: $3,500,00 NIL-valued Olivia Dunne shows off electrifying gymnastics moves via latest IG post

Social media darling, and LSU gymnast, Olivia Dunne has taken to her Instagram stories to show her training routine at the Baton Rouge campus. She can be seen doing a backflip on the balance beam, coming to a perfect stop towards the end of the bar, and receiving the applause of her teammates.

This came just a few days after the Lady Tigers defeated the No. 12 Auburn Lady Tigers 198.3-197.1. Livvy Dunne entered the lineup at the last moment and closed out the rotation with a 9.850.

Head Coach Jay Clark on the victory over Auburn

Head Coach Jay Clark seems to have been satisfied with his team's performance and the crowd's reception, telling the press after the victory:

“Great night. Great atmosphere. We can’t thank the fans enough for coming here and selling this place out. That was a lot of fun, LSU people are special. To be able to support your baseball team as defending national champions and then come across the street and seat 12,740 is awesome. I don’t know any other place in the country that would do that. We are grateful.”

The victory marked the eighth straight win over the visiting Auburn Tigers when facing off in the PMAC. The 198 score helped rank the Lady Tigers second among schools managing to get the record the most times this year. This was their third such score.

Olivia Dunne becomes Nautica's women's sportswear ambassador

Olivia Dunne continues to rip off the benefits of the NIL revolution, signing a deal on February 2nd to become Nautica's women's sportswear ambassador according to On3. The deal was announced with a short ad showing the gymnast posing for a series of photographs in Nautica outfits. She can be seen doing some gymnastic moves, and a balance beam can be seen on set among other gymnastics-inspired props.