Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders are currently in the French capital ahead of the Paris Fashion Week. The megaevent is one of the Big Four fashion weeks (alongside London, Milan, and New York) and is considered the most prestigious of the group. The event is set to be held between Jan. 16 and 21.

A video posted to YouTube by Well Off Media shows the brothers arriving at Paris' Charles De Gaulle airport. On their way to immigration, the brothers chitchatted and joked along the way. Shilo Sanders carried three Louis Vuitton bags, and he joked with Shedeur that he would win their competition to see who could spend the most money on their expected shopping spree.

Shilo was confident of winning such a competition, as he had called the bank ahead to let them know he was about to expend considerable amounts. Shedeur seemed undeterred by this.

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders NIL deals

Shedeur Sanders is the highest-ranked college football player in On3's NIL deals ranking and the second collegiate athlete. His NIL deals are currently valued at $4 million, as per On3, with his highly publicized debut Colorado season being a great opportunity for the player.

For his part, Shilo is the 30th-ranked college football player and 39th collegiate athlete on the On3 list with an NIL deal value of $910k.

Unsurprisingly, these players are doing so well, given that as the sons of Deion Sanders, they can bank on their fathers' name to cash on business opportunities.

This is a recurring theme on the NIL rankings, with the spot being held by Bronny James, LeBron James' son, and the fourth spot by Archie Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. It seems that having a famous surname is good business in college athletics.