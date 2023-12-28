WATCH: $4,000,000 NIL-worth Shedeur Sanders and 5-star recruit Jordan Seaton shop for diamond watches and chains on a trip to Miami

Five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton signed with the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday as their highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class. He will join the Buffs' offensive line to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders and continues a trend of top talent choosing Boulder.

On the heels of a flashy outing in Miami, Seaton was captured in a recent video of Well Off Media. Sanders, whose NIL valuation reaches $4 million, treated Seaton to a high-end shopping spree.

The video documents their day, starting with Sanders picking out a platinum bracelet. "I don't think it fits you," quipped a sales associate, referring to the piece's seemingly small size compared to Shedeur's wrist.

But Sanders had his eyes on something else: a stunning platinum diamond watch. "How much for this beauty?" he asked, eyeing the dazzling timepiece.

Meanwhile, Seaton wasn't just tagging along. The video shows him mesmerized by a diamond watch of his own, along with some sparkling chains from the brand Tajia Diamonds. Later, he threw on a new pair of shoes, proving the shopping trip wasn't just about gems.

The Buffaloes quarterback and future offensive lineman duo seem to be enjoying their time together. This Miami adventure may be just the beginning of a winning partnership for the Buffs in years to come.

New coach Chad Johnson faces Jordan Seaton on day one with a big question

It was a day of firsts in Boulder. Fresh off signing with the Buffs, star recruit Jordan Seaton stepped onto campus for his first day as a Colorado Buffalo.

Chad Johnson, in his first day as coach, met Seaton with a big question:

"This is your first official day, your first 24 hours, official Colorado Buff, bro. How's it feeling?"

Seaton, ranked the No. 13 player in the nation by 247 Sports, grinned.

"It's feeling good. We got a goal view. We get to play for the best coach, and I get to do it with my brothers."

But Johnson, known for his playful swagger, wasn't convinced and said that they were not sure Seaton would make it, he teased, saying there was a "lot of speculation" out there.

Seaton, who considered Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee before choosing Colorado, met Johnson's playful jab with a serious answer.

“My word means something, man," Seaton said. "Don't believe the hype. Don't believe what you see on TV.”

And that's the message Buffalo fans want to hear with Jordan Seaton joining the offensive line and the program set to move to the tougher Big 12 in 2024.

