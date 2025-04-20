WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders’ Colorado players drip down with icy jewellery for the spring game

Deion Sanders led Colorado to his third spring game on Saturday. The Buffaloes are one of the few programs in college football this year that did not cancel or alter the traditional format for it. The team also ensured the spring game was broadcast on television.

Ahead of the game at Folsom Field, the Colorado team appeared stunning. Each of the players was spotted rocking icy jewellery. The players had custom-designed jewelry on their necks and wrists, communicating the team's level of luxury.

Have a look at some of the Colorado players and their drip ahead of the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field below:

With the luxurious antics, the players have followed in the footsteps of their coach. During his playing days, Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million according to CNW, was known for rocking icy jewelry, which became part of his brand. The coach has maintained the personal culture to date.

This is not the first time Colorado has made the news for jewelry; the Buffaloes have been known for this right from Coach Prime's first year in Boulder. In 2023, the program was involved in controversy after a host of players reported their jewelry was missing in the locker room when they played on the road at UCLA.

Deion Sanders went on with a normal spring game after a failed inter-program plan

Deion Sanders voiced out an idea that a section of the media, coaches and fans aligned with regarding the spring game this offseason. While many teams were canceling and altering the format of the age-old annual games, Deion Sanders wanted to take it inter-team.

"I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now," Sanders said. “I would like to style it like the pros.”

“I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea.”

However, the idea was struck down by the NCAA, which had a rule that opposed inter-team spring games in place. This made Deion Sanders move on with the normal spring game. Nonetheless, the idea of an inter-team spring game is said to be considered in college football.

