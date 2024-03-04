WATCH: $50 million worth Deion Sanders’ crew joins hands with Colorado basketball team for a “crazy” frat party

Deion Sanders is not afraid to change methodologies. Out with the old and in with the new. Gone are the days of athletic programs discipline resembling a Marine Corps boot camp regime. A recent video by Well Off Media, the media company of Deion Sanders Jr., the oldest of Coach Prime's kids, shows the atmosphere at what looks to be a University of Colorado's frat party.

The video shows the party from the point of view of "Ayuba2x", an influencer who's known to attend different kinds of parties all around the world. Students and Ayuda2x himself described the environment as crazy. Several members of Colorado's football and basketball teams can be seen in the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It goes to show that as a former player himself, Sanders understands the need for players to unwind and to be able to have the semblance of a regular life, especially at such a young age.

Deion Sanders cannot keep up with Shedeur Sanders anymore

Deion Sanders initially got his nickname "Prime Time" while playing high school basketball. He first received the moniker after scoring 37 points during a game, and the nickname followed him into college and pro sports.

Despite making his name as a professional football player and, to a lesser extent, as a baseball player, Prime has always been proud of his hoops abilities.

However, it seems that time passes for everyone, including Coach Prime. In a recent chat with basketball coach Chris Matthews, Deion revealed that he's no longer able to keep up with his son Shedeur Sanders on the court.

"Shedeur slapped my ball and pushed me, man,” Deion said. “I think I just walked off the court 'cause it was so disrespectful, man. And I’m like, I can’t do this no more."

It seems that Coach Prime will focus on coaching from now on.