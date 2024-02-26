WATCH: $50 million worth Deion Sanders reveals his favorite breakfast place in Boulder, Colorado

Everyone loves a hearty breakfast, and this includes Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. The 56-year-old shifted from Jackson to Boulder, Colorado, after inking a deal as the head coach of the Buffaloes. The transition brought several changes to his life, which also meant finding a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot.

But it seems like Sanders has already found his new favorite place to enjoy the vital meal of the day. The two-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a video to his Instagram story, letting fans know the place he frequently visits to eat breakfast. He said:

"[Somebody] asked me, 'What was my favorite breakfast place in Boulder?' and I said, 'Le Peep.' Some of you thought I was lying, but where am I right now? Le Peep."

Image Credit: Deion Sanders' Instagram Story

The Pro Football Hall of Famer previously reviewed local restaurants and graded them on several factors like taste, hospitality and the warm welcomes he gets along the way.

Le Peep scored a perfect 'A' because of their impeccable service.

“I kinda kept it safe. I ordered this spinach scramble, which was very good. I liked everything… the portions are huge. You give ‘em a huge portion.”

Which other restaurants have Deion Sanders reviewed till now?

The first restaurant on the list is The Buff Restaurant, which earned an 'A' grade from the $50 million-worth coach. Although his sons thought that the chicken required more seasoning, as per their personal preference, the felt that the other items they ordered were tasty.

“The service, they brought the food out immediately. Now the chicken that my son ordered, he said it needed a little more seasoning. You know, we’re from the South. But my food – I ordered egg whites, steak – great.”

Next was The Kitchen American Bistro, which is adored by the locals for their farm-to-table food. The restaurant is especially revered for its deserts like cruffins and brioche doughnuts. Besides acing their deserts, they also serve steak and eggs with ranchero sauce.

Lastly, the Village Coffee Shop, scored an A minus because they didn't have grits, and as all know:

“One thing: I’m a Southern boy, they had no grits. They had no grits. The pancakes, though, was thicker than the heel of an Air Force One. And that was good, but they didn’t have no grits.”

When do you think Deion Sanders will review another eatery?