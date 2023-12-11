Over the years of his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban has gone on to recruit and mold some of the best football players. As Saban hopes that the 2024 recruiting class can bring out something special, he flaunted his big guns in the garage to make an impression on future recruits and commits.

Recently, we saw Dre Kirkpatrick Jr, son of former Alabama and NFL CB Dre Kirkpatrick share a video of Nick Saban with his beloved $227,000 worth Ferrari Portofino M Class.

In the video, we see the Alabama head coach getting into his beauty on wheels and revving up the engine much to the amazement of the commits and recruits.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has already committed to playing for Alabama next year. So it will not take a lot to bind his interest in the program. However, sitting behind a luxury sports car and showing off its beauty to other potential Alabama players certainly makes an impression on Nick Saban.

Apart from being a head coach, Saban also has a business portfolio as a partial investor in a Mercedez dealership in Irondale. However, last year, he also went on to invest in the only Ferrari dealership in Nashville called the Prancing Horse of Nashville.

With this investment, Nick Saban also became the owner of a brand new Ferrari Portofino M Class. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he possesses a net worth of $70 million, and this seems to be a reasonable investment for someone who has a passion for cars.

Nick Saban has an interesting rule about his beloved Ferrari

Despite owning such a high-end luxurious vehicle, the chances of seeing the Alabama coach riding around in his bright red and elegant Ferrari are slim. This is because Saban has a particularly interesting rule about taking his Ferrari out for a spin. He once wittingly stated on the Pat McAfee show:

"I'm sure I'm obsessive-compulsive, but I only drive the Ferrari on Wednesday if it's not raining. So, that's kind of the program."

While gearing up for next season will be a priority for Saban, his main focus currently will be making sure his team defeats Michigan in the CFP semifinal. It will be interesting to see if the Alabama coach goes on to add another national championship to his already impressive trophy cabinet.