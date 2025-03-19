WATCH: $70 million worth Bill Belichick surprises UNC women's basketball team with a special gift

North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick gave the Tar Heels women's basketball team a special gift ahead of March Madness.

The Tar Heels are a No. 3 seed in the women's March Madness. The men's team, meanwhile, was playing a First Four game, and Belichick, who has a net worth of $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, gave the basketball team a pizza party to watch the men's basketball's First Four game.

It was a nice gesture from Belichick who appears to be all-in on school spirit at North Carolina.

The men's basketball team cruised to a 95-68 win over San Diego to advance to the first round of March Madness. North Carolina will now play Ole Miss on Friday at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

As for the women's team, the Tar Heels will play Oregon State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Bill Belichick explains the biggest adjustment from NFL to college

Bill Belichick is considered one of the best NFL coaches of all-time and he will now coach in college.

Belichick signed a five-year deal with North Carolina, and although he still is coaching football, he knows there are some major adjustments.

“Man coverage is man coverage. Double-team blocks are double-team blocks,” Belichick said, via The Athletic. “The hash marks are a big change, and I’d say the overall skill level. In the NFL, there are some pretty elite players, especially in the passing game.”

Belichick has said he will be coaching UNC like an NFL team as he wants the players to act like professionals and be ready should they get to the NFL.

The Tar Heels have begun spring practice, and Belichick said he's using it as a time to get to know every position. Belichick isn't focusing on one position, but rather the full team as he wants to see what he has:

“That’s the great thing about being a head coach. I can coach anybody I want. I can coach the line, I can yell at the tight ends. I can yell at the DBs. I can yell at the kickers. I can go to any group I want and coach 'em.

"And honestly, that’s the fun part. You see something you want to address and talk to a player about, you can go talk to 'em.”

Bill Belichick and North Carolina will open their 2025 college football season on Sept. 1 against TCU.

