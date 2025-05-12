WATCH: $70M worth Bill Belichick greets Miss Massachusetts at GF Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant

Bill Belichick was present at the Holiday Inn in Portland on Sunday for the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant. The North Carolina coach was at the event to support his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who was among the contestants for the state pageantry crown.

Ahead of the event, Belichick, who's worth $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, was spotted exchanging pleasantries with the reigning Miss Massachusetts USA, Melissa Sapini, while sitting on the front row.

Sapini, who hails from Haiti, won her pageantry crown in 2024. She is set to surrender it during the 2025 contest in June.

Bill Belichick saw his girlfriend fall short of the Miss Maine USA title for the second consecutive year on Sunday. Hudson finished as the second runner-up, a place below her 2024 outing, where she ended as the first runner-up. However, she claimed the Style Award at the event.

“I’m feeling an immense amount of pride right now,” Hudson said during the interview portion of the contest Sunday. “I hope anyone who’s watching this finds the strength to push through whatever it is that they’re going through, and embodies that hate never wins.”

Jordon Hudson participated in the Miss Maine USA pageant amid intense scrutiny from the media. Her antics in the Bill Belichick interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” have received a lot of backlash from the media and fans, further placing her at the center of controversy.

It was said that she considered withdrawing from the pageantry contest as the ongoing criticisms could affect her chances. However, she continued with the plan and appeared at the contest.

North Carolina says Bill Belichick's girlfriend is welcome on campus

North Carolina released a statement Friday clarifying that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is a welcome guest at the university’s football facilities. This was aimed at addressing the report that had claimed she was banned from the program.

In its statement, the university emphasized that her informal role as Belichick’s de facto publicist has had no effect on her access to the football program.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the school said in the statement.

"Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

Podcast host Pablo Torre disclosed on Friday that interviews with multiple sources close to Belichick’s family claimed Hudson had been banned from university facilities. This immediately sparked endless debate on social media among fans and football enthusiasts.

