WATCH: Alabama Crimsonette has fun time with Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum and co. on SEC TV network

The Alabama Crimson Tide wrapped up the SEC championship game, and Crimsonette Chloe Holladay had a little fun. She posted a behind-the-scenes video for the SEC network's conference championship coverage on social media. She can be seen enjoying herself with Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, and others in the video.

Holladay is the captain of the Alabama Crimsonettes, the girls' group that performs during halftime of the Crimson Tide games. She is a senior at the University of Alabama, where she is studying nursing. She is also a social media influencer who has a huge fan following.

Here is the video of Alabama Crimsonette Chloe Holladay sharing the stage with some big names in the sport during the Alabama Crimson Tide's clash with the Georgia Bulldogs last week.

“Behind the scenes of @secnetwork,” Holladay wrote while sharing the video.

The segment was a part of the Paul Finebaum Show during the SEC championship game coverage. Holladay twirled and played catching baton with Jordan Rodgers, along with Tebow and Finebaum.

The Alabama senior represented her school and football team while the entire country waited to see who would be the next South Eastern Conference winner. And, looking at both teams before the game, it was a difficult choice to make.

Alabama humbled Georgia to make it to the playoffs at their expense

Alabama didn't have a smooth regular season this time around. Jalen Milroe came in to fill in for Bryce Young, who went to the NFL as the number one pick of the 2023 NFL draft. And for most of the season, the team managed to win but didn't put in a rather convincing performance.

They finished the season with an 11-1 overall record, though many of their games were close calls. Then came the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

The Bulldogs entered the contest undefeated and seeking to win their second national championship. However, they faltered at the final hurdle before the playoffs, and Alabama won the SEC championship 27-24.

Taking the Bulldogs' loss into account, the college football playoffs committee chose the Crimson Tide as one of the four playoff teams at the expense of the two-time defending champions.

The Crimsonettes, led by Chloe Holladay, will be in action again as the Tide take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl later this month. Will they get to dance in celebration that day?