Watch: Alabama's 330-pound OL Roq Montgomery slam dunks in latest viral clip

Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery is one of the heaviest linemen in college football at 330 pounds. As a result, while fans likely view him as a player with a lot of physical strength, explosive power is not something they will associate with him.

However, a viral clip is going around on X with Roq Montgomery showing that he has more athleticism than fans think. In a video posted on X on Tuesday, Montgomery is playing basketball and dunking.

"Alabama OL Roq Montgomery goes up and slam it at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds."

Montgomery's combination of size, strength and explosive power made him an integral member of the offensive line this past season for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After playing only two games in the 2023 season, Montgomery became a much more important player on the roster, appearing in 13 games for head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide in 2024.

Roq Montgomery is locked in for the 2025 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide

While Roq Montgomery is having fun on the basketball court, that does not mean he is not focused on his offseason training for football.

In February, Montgomery appeared on "The Bama Standard" podcast and talked about his and his teammates' attitude. He spoke about how the team is more dialed in and serious this offseason than last year.

"The message right now from me and my teammates, just our entire staff, is we got a different outlook on everything," Montgomery said. "It’s like more dialed in, more serious. It’s not like we ain’t never been serious about anything, because there’s things that we do, but we just got to get back to the old days, to when Bama does nothing but win, and win championships. That’s the main focus right now."

"We ain’t playing no games with nobody. Anybody on staff, anybody that’s a player, like no nothing. Don’t be late to nothing. Do your work on time. Do all the little stuff great. … Do the little stuff right and we’ll be rewarded in the end. So, we’ve just got to do the little things the right way and then we’ll be just fine."

Alabama is looking to get back into the playoffs in the second year of Kalen DeBoer as the team's head coach. Despite being in the first year of the expanded 12-team playoff format, the Crimson Tide missed it in 2024.

