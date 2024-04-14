WATCH: Alabama's $87M man Kalen DeBoer walks team out of the tunnel to 'Thunderstruck' for debut A-Day game

Kalen DeBoer’s tenure as the Alabama Crimson Tide coach had its proper start on Saturday in the school's spring game. The former Washington Huskies coach replaced Nick Saban in January in an eight-year deal worth $87 million following the sudden retirement of the legendary coach.

DeBoer, filling in some big shoes in Tuscaloosa., made his A-Day debut on Saturday at Bryant Denny Stadium. The coach led the Crimson Tide football team out of the tunnel for the first time as AC/DC classic "Thunderstruck" filled the airwaves, showcasing the start of a new era for the program. It was a sight many fans were happy to witness.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first spring game of Kalen DeBoer as Alabama coach was witnessed by 72,358 people at jam-packed Bryant Denny Stadium. Fans came to catch a glimpse of what to expect next season as the post-Saban era begins. Many were impressed with what they saw as a couple of things that were done differently from previous years.

Kalen DeBoer talks about his A-Day debut

The scrimmage was something huge for Kalen DeBoer after taking over as Alabama coach in January. DeBoer made it known that he felt what it meant to be in Tuscaloosa during the spring game.

“I think today was probably the day where it just really felt, you know," DeBoer said. "Seeing the guys coming on the Walk of Champions, just seeing that and feeling the energy and excitement of what it would be like on a Saturday. That was a lot of fun. Being in the locker room. Just the excitement.”

DeBoer took over the most difficult job in college football after replacing Nick Saban at Alabama. There are a lot of expectations as he approaches his first season in charge of the program.

A lot to learn from the spring game

The spring game offered Kalen DeBoer a much clearer look at where his team stands ahead of the 2024 college football season. He admitted there was a lot to learn from the scrimmage following its conclusion.

“So many things that we're going to get to learn from this scrimmage, depending on what side of the ball you're on," DeBoer said. "Overall I think I counted, I was trying to keep track during so I might be off, I think we had six penalties between the two sides.”

After a successful tenure at Washington, where he led the Huskies to the Pac-12 championship and the national championship game last season, DeBoer has a lot to do in Tuscaloosa. It is to be seen where he will take the Crimson Tide.