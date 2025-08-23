WATCH: Animated Matt Campbell fumes at refs for penalizing Iowa State during season opener against Kansas State

The Matt Campbell-led Iowa State and No. 20 Kansas State played against each other on August 23 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. This marks the start of the 2025 college football season, and it seems like fans are not missing out on the drama.Campbell was seen losing his temper because Iowa State was penalized as the team's linebacker &quot;made symbols that simulated the beginning of the snap.&quot;Watch Matt Campbell's furious reaction below:The game is in the fourth quarter with the Cyclones taking the lead by 24-21.Iowa State took an early lead with QB Rocco Becht connecting on a TD pass to Dominic Overby. The Wildcats responded with a balanced offense, utilizing both QB Avery Johnson's ground and air attacks.Why is Matt Campbell's Iowa State &amp; Kansas State's rivalry called 'Farmageddon'?Iowa State and Kansas State have been rivals for the longest time and have been playing against each other since 1917. The games against the Cyclones and the Wildcats were known as 'Farmageddon' and were introduced in 2009 before a game at Arrowhead Stadium. The nickname is the mix of the words 'farm' and 'Armageddon.'Both Kansas State and Iowa State are heavily dependent on agriculture, and both universities are also land-grant institutions. Thus, the name is a nod to both the states' roots.Historically, Iowa State has always been at the lead with a score of 54-50-4. The last time the Wildcats won against the Cyclones was in 2022, 10-9.This was the first time that Iowa State and Kansas State played against each other in a foreign land as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The league is looking to globalize college football and give an opportunity to the student-athletes to travel internationally.Unfortunately, the 2026 and 2027 'Farmageddon' games will be the last because of a scheduled hiatus caused by Big 12 Conference changes.