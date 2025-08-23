  • home icon
  • College Football
  • WATCH: Animated Matt Campbell fumes at refs for penalizing Iowa State during season opener against Kansas State

WATCH: Animated Matt Campbell fumes at refs for penalizing Iowa State during season opener against Kansas State

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 23, 2025 19:22 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

The Matt Campbell-led Iowa State and No. 20 Kansas State played against each other on August 23 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. This marks the start of the 2025 college football season, and it seems like fans are not missing out on the drama.

Ad

Campbell was seen losing his temper because Iowa State was penalized as the team's linebacker "made symbols that simulated the beginning of the snap."

Watch Matt Campbell's furious reaction below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The game is in the fourth quarter with the Cyclones taking the lead by 24-21.

Iowa State took an early lead with QB Rocco Becht connecting on a TD pass to Dominic Overby. The Wildcats responded with a balanced offense, utilizing both QB Avery Johnson's ground and air attacks.

Why is Matt Campbell's Iowa State & Kansas State's rivalry called 'Farmageddon'?

Iowa State and Kansas State have been rivals for the longest time and have been playing against each other since 1917. The games against the Cyclones and the Wildcats were known as 'Farmageddon' and were introduced in 2009 before a game at Arrowhead Stadium. The nickname is the mix of the words 'farm' and 'Armageddon.'

Ad

Both Kansas State and Iowa State are heavily dependent on agriculture, and both universities are also land-grant institutions. Thus, the name is a nod to both the states' roots.

Historically, Iowa State has always been at the lead with a score of 54-50-4. The last time the Wildcats won against the Cyclones was in 2022, 10-9.

This was the first time that Iowa State and Kansas State played against each other in a foreign land as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The league is looking to globalize college football and give an opportunity to the student-athletes to travel internationally.

Unfortunately, the 2026 and 2027 'Farmageddon' games will be the last because of a scheduled hiatus caused by Big 12 Conference changes.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neha Joshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications