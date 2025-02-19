Watch: Arch Manning Showcases Real Arm Strength in Unique Challenge

Arch Manning will head into the 2025 season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. There is a lot of hype and expectations surrounding him.

Manning has demonstrated his arm strength on the field with the Longhorns at times last season. In a recent collaboration with comedian Shayne Boyle, Manning was seen throwing a marshmallow 49 yards into Boyle's mouth:

Throwing anything that is the size of a marshmallow 49 yards with precision is impressive!

We rarely see quarterbacks throw that long, with Hail Mary attempts being the only points of reference. While quarterbacks throw longer than 49 yards (Manning's record is 75), this includes run-after-catch yardage as well, which can inflate the yardage of a small pass.

Dave Pollack does not see the hype around Arch Manning

Arch Manning has his fair share of detractors who think he does not deserve all of the hype and attention. One of them is Dave Pollack, who said the following in the latest edition of his College Football show:

"I don't think he's a top five quarterback in college football. I just don't see him being the best. I don't see him jumping in there, and all of a sudden you go, 'Holy cow, like he's a can't-miss guy. He's the Heisman Trophy winner."

Manning hasn't yet proven himself to be an elite quarterback just yet as he hasn't played much.

It will be up to him and the rest of the Texas Longhorns to carry each other to success. For Manning, that means leading the team to victories, potentially a national championship, something that Quinn Ewers could not do.

