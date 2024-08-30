WATCH: Arkansas RB Ja’Quinden Jackson creates buzz; waves to a UAPB cheerleader after scoring a touchdown

Ja’Quinden Jackson hyped up the crowd at the War Memorial Stadium as the 2024 football season began. The Arkansas Razorbacks running back raced 46 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. But what really stole the show was his playful celebration after.

Jackson turned and waved to a UAPB cheerleader, sparking laughter and earning him some instant viral fame.

This cheeky moment wasn’t just for fun — Jackson is serious business on the field. After transferring from Utah, where he played in 12 games and led the Utes with 797 rushing yards and four touchdowns, college football enthusiasts deemed Jackson to be on track for a breakout season with the Razorbacks.

The buzz around him continues to grow, especially after today's memorable performance against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. With the Razorbacks losing starting RB Rocket Sanders, Jackson’s arrival couldn’t have been more timely. If this game was any indication, Arkansas fans have plenty to look forward to.

Ja’Quinden Jackson and Razorbacks flying high in season opener

Arkansas fans couldn't have asked for a better start to their 2024 campaign. Coached by Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks fired on all cylinders, steamrolling to a 49-0 lead by halftime. The return of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator paid immediate dividends, as the Hogs racked up 444 total yards in just 30 minutes of play.

Jackson wasted no time in making his presence felt. He opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run on the first drive and followed it up with a 46-yard sprint to the end zone. After that, Arkansas' explosive offense did not look back.

Jackson finished the first half with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns, proving why he was such an important addition to the roster for Pittman and Petrino.

The Razorbacks were relentless, with Boise State transfer Taylen Green and FSU transfer Rodney Hill also finding the end zone. Green was particularly impressive as he combined 229 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and three total touchdowns by the end of the first half.

This Petrino-led offense looks ready to deliver serious upsets this season.

