Former USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, was one of many student-athletes who attended the NFL Combine, where he was closely watched by his father, NFL icon Jerry Rice.

Brenden took part in a viral social media trend on Instagram, debunking stereotypes about being the son of Jerry Rice.

"I'm Jerry Rice's son, of course everybody tells me that I look just like him, I don't even see the resemblance," he says in the video.

After transferring from the Colorado Buffaloes in 2022, Brenden Rice has improved in every major statistical category during his time with the USC Trojans.

He had 39 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns in his first year and improved to 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns in his second year before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brenden Rice on getting to the NFL, where his father left a legacy

At the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, while speaking to the NFL Network, Rice detailed how an appearance at the event had always been a lifelong dream.

"Since I was 8 to 10 years old, I used to look at the combine and think I’m going to be there one day," Rice said. "Last year, I went ahead and texted my mom, ‘We’re almost there. Next year, we will be here.’ And then actually seeing it come to fruition.”

Jerry Rice's son had an informal meeting with the Dallas Cowboys at the combine and later spoke about the prospect of joining them.

“I think the franchise is amazing,” Rice said. “They have CeeDee Lamb who's a great generational receiver, Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones, he's going to get them right, man. ... Just to be a part of that organization would be amazing.”

His dad, Jerry Rice, was an NFL legend, winning three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Brenden Rice showed his excitement while talking about taking a meeting with them.

“Man, I was ecstatic just to go ahead and go back and forth with some of the topics,” Rice said. “How I can get better, how I can contribute to the 49ers’ team, and just be a part of what my dad left a legacy at.”

Brenden Rice spoke about taking encouragement from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, whom he grew up with and was picked No. 262 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It doesn’t matter where you get drafted,” Rice said. “It doesn’t matter when your number is called. He’s called Mr. Irrelevant, and he made the most of his opportunity, and that’s all that matters. I just know that he’s going to put his best foot forward each day in and day out.”

Brenden Rice is being projected as a Draft Day sleeper and as a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bleacher Report.