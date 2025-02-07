WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders sends birthday wishes to an iced out Shedeur Sanders via IG

It's Shedeur Sanders' big day. The Colorado quarterback, who is expected to be a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is 23 years old, and he is feeling the love from his family.

Shelomi, Shedeur's younger sister who plays basketball at Alabama A&M, shouted out her brother on her IG story.

"Happy birthday boss man🥳❤️," the IG story read.

Shelomi Sanders wishes a happy birthday to brother Shedeur

Shelomi's story showed that Shedeur was dressed to the nines for his big day in a navy suit, accessorized with a large watch and a diamond chain with a dollar sign symbol hanging from it.

His sister wasn't the only one to take to social media to wish Shedeur a happy birthday. Deion Sanders posted on X, calling the 23-year-old, the youngest of his three sons, his "favorite son."

Shedeur Sanders' possible NFL destinations

Shedeur spent the entirety of his college career under the direction of his dad, NFL legend Deion Sanders. The young quarterback spent his first two college seasons at Jackson State, where Deion served as the coach.

When Coach Prime announced that he would be taking the reins of the Colorado Buffaloes starting in the 2023 season, his son followed.

The star quarterback had already made a name for himself with the Tigers, having won the Jerry Rice National Freshman of the Year Award in 2021 and the Deacon Jones Trophy in 2022.

Playing for a Power 4 school just allowed his skills to soar. Shedeur completed 74% of his passes in 2024 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He set Colorado's single-season records for passing yards and completion rate and picked up accolades like the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Now, Coach Prime's son is looking ahead to his professional career. Deion is confident as the draft approaches.

"We didn't aim to be the first pick, we just aimed to be the first round. High in the first round. And we're gonna achieve that," Deion told Fox Sports correspondent Jameis Winston. "And his goal and his dream is to be drafted higher than I was, and I feel as though we're gonna achieve that as well."

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Most mock drafts have Shedeur in the top 10, but where he will end up remains a mystery. A report by Sports Illustrated on Friday suggests that the quarterback could end up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have the sixth pick in April's NFL Draft, which could be too late to pick up Coach Prime's son. However, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports suggests that Las Vegas could trade for a higher spot.

Edwards believes Las Vegas could set up a trade to acquire the No. 2 overall pick from the Cleveland Browns, allowing them to select Shedeur.

"With Cam Ward off the board, it creates a bit of urgency for other teams to be aggressive if they feel Shedeur Sanders is worthy of this level of consideration," Edwards wrote.

"Let's say Cleveland is not sold on the quarterback, but the Raiders are all in on Sanders and recognize the need to get in front of the quarterback-needy Giants. The Browns would be a willing seller and the Raiders make it worth their while in this instance."

This is all merely speculation ahead of the draft, and for the time being, Shedeur can celebrate his birthday with his family by his side, knowing his NFL career will start this year.

