It seems that Deion Sanders Jr. is enjoying life ahead of the 2024 college football season. The eldest son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took to his Instagram account "Well Off Forever" to post a video of his apparent vacation in the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic.

In the video, Deion Jr. can be seen lighting a cigar and dancing around what looks to be a vacation home with a pool. The following comment was added as a caption to the post:

"Dominican opulence."

The Dominican Republic has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean, with locations like Punta Cana and La Romano being known for their diversity of activities and luxury.

The Sanders trio of Deion Jr., Shedeur and their father were recently on a vacation to the Dominican Republic and posted several pictures and videos from the region.

Deion Sanders on the future of his son Shedeur Sanders' career

Despite having only one season of FBS football under his belt, Clorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, seem to be thinking about the NFL. "Coach Prime" recently opened up about his thoughts on where Shedeur should be aiming for in 2025:

"I know where I want them to go, so, it's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli."

Deion Sanders made these comments on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast Friday, referring to Eli Manning's draft saga in 2004. Manning was originally drafted by the then San Diego Chargers, a franchise he refused to play for and had to immediately be traded to the New York Giants.

He explained how he saw it from the perspective his own experience affords him:

"There were certain cities that fit [for me], Atlanta fit, and I want that for my kids. All of them. I want the right fit. [Atlanta] was the first time I saw Black people in positions of authority. It blew my mind. It was real in Atlanta. I had never seen anything like that in my life."

He mentioned several potential fits for his son, like Dallas, San Francisco or Washington. Prime had a very successful stint with the Dallas Cowboys, who might be looking for a new quarterback sooner rather than later after seven years of the Dak Prescott experiment, which hasn't yielded results.

However, Deion Sanders ought to be thinking about getting a winning FBS season in his son's resume before thinking about the NFL.