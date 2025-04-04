WATCH: Coach Prime's son Shilo sets the tone with his ling jump display at Colorado pro day

While Shedeur Sanders has been getting all of the attention, his older brother Shilo Sanders has also declared for the NFL draft. Like Shedeur, Shilo played under their father, Deion Sanders, with the Colorado Buffaloes.

On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes will host their pro day, with Shilo among the participants. Draft-eligible Buffalo players will showcase their skills in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, where strong performances could significantly boost their draft stock.

In preparation for this, Shilo has been practicing his broad jump, something that will need to be strong in front on the NFL representatives.

In the video,Shilo records a 9 feet and 8 inches jump, which is an average jump for players from his position (defensive end), and it wouldn't challenge the top 10 at this year's NFL combine.

The pro day will be Shilo Sanders' only opportunity to work out in front of an audience. The same can also be said for the likes of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, but for Shilo, the stakes and importance surrounding this day is completely different.

None of the three players mentioned above worked out at the combine, but unlike Hunter and Shedeur, Shilo was not even invited to the combine.

Since then, Deion Sanders has been actively working to ensure his older son, Shilo, remains a strong contender for a draft pick.

This lack of interest from teams could stem from Shilo's 2024 season, where he spent most of it out with an injury. However, in the games that he did play, he was able to record 67 tackles (45 solo tackles) and one forced fumble.

Shilo Sanders NFL draft prospects

Shilo Sanders has some potential to be drafted by an NFL team, and a good performance at the pro day today could help him. But, what do draft prediction sites like NFL draft buzz think about his chances?

The website ranked Shilo as the 52nd best defensive back available to teams this year and is the 286th overall. His potentially low rating is due to his injury history, which may deter teams from including him in long-term plans.

The sites predict that Shilo is unlikely to be selected in any of the seven rounds of the draft. If he does make an NFL roster, it will likely be as an undrafted free agent.

