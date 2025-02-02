WATCH: Colorado coach Deion Sanders flexes fishing skills from lakeside via latest IG post

Deion Sanders has always excelled in balancing his life on and off ͏t͏he͏ field. As͏ the ͏Colorado Buffal͏oes͏ coach, he led them to a ͏9-4 record in the 2024 season. But Sanders isn’t ͏j͏ust a͏bout football͏, he’s always working on himself. In a social media post, he shared that he’s focused on improving physically, ͏mentall͏y and emotionally. And one of his ways ͏to clear h͏is͏ mind? Fis͏hing͏.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Sanders was out by a lake, rod in hand, displaying his fishing skills. But this wasn’t just a quiet day by the water. It turned into a full-on display of his competitive spirit as he tried to pull in a ͏fish.

“He's kind of stuck over a tree. Do I cut the line? Or do I walk out there?” he said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering all options like a coach analyzing a play, Sanders was ecstatic as the fish broke free.

“Oh, got it. The little broke. Yes, yeah, yes, what's my name? .. Bassie Prince, what's my name?” he shouted, similar to celebrating a victory.

Fishing has been Sanders' hobby, so after enjoying the moment, he freed the fish in the water.

“I’m him. I am who they say I am, I'm him. Bassie Prince,” he said.

In the video, Sander claimed he had landed three fish in under three minutes.

Whether coaching or casting a line, he’s always looking for the next challenge.

Also Read: "You'll call it fishing we call it catching!": Colorado HC Deion Sanders goes fishing while enjoying his offseason before Big 12 reunion

Fans react as Deion Sanders shows off his fishing skills

Deion Sanders' fishing video had fans hyped as many praised his skills.

“Yes sir nice catch coach!” a fan wrote.

“You gotta walk and get him, Prime!” one commented.

"Prime in that stock lake," a fan said.

Some joked about his determination, while others saw a deeper message.

“Next time you gotta go out there and get him, Prime,” another wrote with some emojis.

“I say you walk on that water and get your blessing!” one fan wrote.

“Sometimes you just gotta… Be Still… And Trust Him @deionsanders,” another said.

Fan Reactions (Image Credits - @deionsanders/Instagram)

From humor to admiration, fans loved seeing Coach Prime in action, be it on the field or by the lake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place