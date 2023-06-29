WATCH: Colorado football players wish a speedy recovery to HC Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders recently underwent an emergency procedure to remove blood clots in both of his legs. While amputating his left foot was a possibility, the Colorado Buffaloes coach fortunately did not need to go that route.

According to both him and his fiancee, the surgery was successful. The Buffaloes' official Twitter account shared a video of his players wishing him a speedy recovery.

Check out the Buffaloes' well-wishes for Deion Sanders below:

Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball



#GoBuffs The guys wanted to send some well wishes to Coach Prime on a speedy recovery 🖤 The guys wanted to send some well wishes to Coach Prime on a speedy recovery 🖤💛#GoBuffs https://t.co/fCmnTWzCcV

Sanders reshared the video to his Instagram account, captioning the post:

"Lord Jesus I love these young men! I'm in tears. #Repost @cubuffsfootball"

The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer previously had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021 after developing blood clots in his left foot following surgery. He shared that he nearly had to amputate his entire leg and there were even questions about whether or not he would survive the operation.

While there is no timetable for his return to the program, he is expected to be on the sideline for the Buffaloes' season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 2.

Deion Sanders gives update on health

While there have been talks that Deion Sanders could need amputation, that has not been the case. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer previously gave fans an update via Instagram, stating:

"Met with my doctors a week ago, got hammer toe. Two toes out of the three are hammer toed and they want to straighten those out, but I'm not receiving enough blood flow in order to do that surgery and another surgery to fix the dislocation of the foot as well.

"There is no talk of amputation. There is no talk of any of that whatsoever. The doctor was just telling me worst come to worst, this was going to happen, but I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left.

"I have two clots in my legs. One in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thigh so now I'm having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots so now I could have proper blood flow through the legs so they can fix the toes."

Check out Deion Sanders' Instagram update on his surgery below:

While Sanders previously had two toes amputated, he is not in line to receive a similar operation. The Colorado Buffaloes coach is looking to be on the sideline for the team's season opener.

