WATCH: Colorado QB Julian Lewis reshares video showcasing his smooth basketball skills

The Colorado Buffaloes successfully recruited quarterback Julian Lewis to their program this offseason. ESPN ranks Lewis, who plays for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia, as the No. 12 player and the No. 4 QB in the nation.

While Lewis is certainly a talented football player, he also has other talents. On Wednesday, he reshared a video of him playing basketball during recess at his high school and captioned it:

"The recess warriors strikes!"

The video shows Lewis playing basketball with some of his friends during recess. One of the other students rushes toward the basket to make a layup but Lewis jumps up and blocks the shot. Lewis then says:

"Yeah, yeah, recess warrior. That's what I'm trying to tell you boys."

Julian Lewis will battle Kaidon Salter for the starting job in Colorado next season

The Colorado Buffaloes will have a new quarterback next season. After Shedeur Sanders had a stellar season for the Buffaloes in 2024, he is headed to the 2025 NFL draft. He is projected to be a top-five pick and one of the first two QBs drafted, alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

As a result, the Buffaloes need to find a new starting quarterback for next season. Before the season was over, the team successfully recruited Julian Lewis. Lewis is a prolific passer who completed 267 of his 353 passing attempts last season for 3798 yards and 49 TDs. Additionally, he carried the ball 31 times for 86 yards and two TDs.

However, while he is the No. 4-ranked QB in the 2025 recruiting class, that does not mean he has the starting job for next season locked up. Not many first-year QBs get the starting job, which could be the same for Lewis. He will battle with Kaidon Salter for the job.

Salter transferred to Colorado after finishing last season with the Liberty Flames. He played the past four seasons at Liberty and has one year of eligibility left. He completed 147 of 261 passing attempts for 1886 yards and 15 TDs last season.

It is unlikely that Salter would transfer to Colorado for his final season of NCAA eligibility without assurances from Deion Sanders that he would have a fair chance to win the starting job. He will be looking to prove himself before the 2026 NFL draft.

