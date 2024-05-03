WATCH: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders gives fan a look into his offseason diaries

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders took to Instagram to share a video depicting the best moments for him this offseason. The clip included visuals from the Colorado Buffaloes spring game along with various off-field activities the QB engaged in. Shedeur used his own new single ‘Perfect Timing' to capture the mood of the video.

The Buffaloes star recently came out with the new song, dabbling in a new talent of music just like his older brother Deion Sanders Jr. He used it to give the fans on social media a sneak peek into his offseason diaries and breaking sweat on the practice field. Here is the video he shared with the fans.

In the video, Shedeur Sanders captured his performance in the recently concluded Spring Weekend in Boulder. He also showed off his latest acquisition in terms of cars, a swanky new Tesla ‘Cyberbeast’. The video also included his various off-field activities like love from the fans and a bizarre request to sign a bald head. He capped off his offseason date by performing his new single at the ‘Black & Gold Weekend’ before rapper Lil Wayne took the stage.

Shedeur did well at the annual Spring showpiece at Folsom Field, putting up a good showing in the limited snaps he got. He managed to open the scoring for the offense with a 19-yard touchdown pass before going out. The offense took down the defense 29-24. Will Shedeur Sanders lead the Buffaloes to a better than last year season this fall?

Shedeur Sanders' reply to Xavier Smith amid remarks on Deion Sanders

While Shedeur Sanders balled out at the Colorado spring scrimmage and enjoyed his time at the after-party, his dad faced criticism about his handling of player departures. Former Buffaloes safety Xavier Smith launched an attack on the head coach saying he made him feel like an extra. He also accused Coach Prime of destroying the confidence of his roster.

“The way he did it, it could've been done with a little more compassion,” Smith told the Athletic in an interview.

But Shedeur jumped to the defense of his dad, giving a scathing reply of his own. According to the QB, he doesn't even remember Smith.

"Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best.”

The QB’s comments have sparked a debate in the college football world. While some fans have criticized the way he handled the situation, others have come in his defense.