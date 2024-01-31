WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter and GF Leanna share snippets from eventful trip to Puerto Rico

Travis Hunter enjoyed his off time after the closure of the college football season and is recharging his batteries ahead of spring football. The two-way starter for the Colorado Buffaloes recently posted a video of his vacations in Puerto Rico with his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee.

"New video link in bio at 100k subscribers we doing a Giveaway!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Hunter can be seen doing some exhilarating outdoor activities, like ziplining, hiking, and bomb jumping into a pool.

Travis Hunter wins first-team Team All-American Academic selection

Hunter received recognition earlier this week when he was chosen for the All-American Academic First Team, joining 27 other Division I players.

He also earned Consensus All-American honors at the end of December. This made him the 31st player in the history of the program. He was also named on ESPN's "Way Too Early All-America Team 2024."

"Colorado coach Deion Sanders called Hunter a "generational player" last year, and Sanders should know," Chris Low wrote about Hunter.

"A two-way player for the Buffaloes, Hunter played more snaps from scrimmage (566 on defense and 436 on offense) than anybody in college football. Despite missing three games with an injury, Hunter had three interceptions and has the skills to lock down any receiver in the country."

Hunter had 31 tackles, 23 solo, eight assists, three interceptions, and five passes defensed in 2023. On the offensive side of things, the sophomore tallied 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 57 catches. He averaged 12.6 yards per reception.

On the education front, Travis Hunter is studying psychology and has an outstanding 3.64 GPA.