WATCH: Colorado’s Warren Sapp rocks green co-ord set while trying his hand at golf

With the spring camp over, Colorado coach Warren Sapp took some time out to play golf during the weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Famer, who has been lauded for his job on the Colorado defense, enters his second season in Boulder in 2025, and there's a lot of anticipation among fans.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Sapp shared a clip of himself at the golf course. He was seen in an attractive green co-ord outfit as he lined up for a swing. The coach also had on sneakers and a cap to complete his outfit.

Based on the video, it appears Warren Sapp has spent a good share of time playing golf. The Buffaloes' assistant coach is known for his passion for fishing, and he has shared several moments of himself at the river on his social media pages.

Sapp takes on a new role at Colorado next season after serving as a senior quality control analyst under Deion Sanders last season. He was promoted as the program's pass rush coordinator in February following his role in solving the post-snap issue the defense encountered in 2023.

"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC - pass rush coordinator," Sapp said. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna go change my name tag myself."

With the loss of some seniors on the defense, Sapp will have a relatively new group to work with next season.

Warren Sapp wanted an analyst job at Miami

Warren Sapp disclosed in February that he expressed interest in returning to his alma mater, the University of Miami, as an analyst before taking the Colorado job. However, he encountered a different set of expectations from head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff than he had anticipated.

"I asked for the same job that Deion gave me, senior quality control analyst," Sapp explained. "I asked for the same job at the University of Miami a little bit before I went to Colorado. Right before Jason Taylor showed up."

"A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day," he said. "So I need to sleep and at least a meal. I get more than four hours of sleep."

As Colorado's new pass rush coordinator, Warren Sapp will look to improve a defensive unit that performed well last season. The Buffs ranked 16th in the country in sacks with 39.0.

