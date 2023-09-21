WATCH: Colorado vibes to Oregon's fight song at practice as Pac-12 opener nears showdown

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes have a real test at hand, as they go against the highly favored Oregon Ducks in week 4. Coach Prime has already established his name in the Colorado program, leading them to three consecutive victories this season after a poor 1-11 campaign last season.

A newly revamped Buffs roster along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been spinning up magic on the gridiron so far. Last weekend saw them in a nail-biting game against Colorado State, which they eventually won after two overtimes. Now, college football fans are wondering how this new team will fare against Oregon, which is considered one of the stronger teams in the nation.

While the game is scheduled for the weekend, it looks like players in Colorado are already beginning to gear up mentally for the game. A recent video of the Buffs training is going viral, where we see them playing the 'Mighty Oregon', which is the fight song of the Ducks.

The Buffs are entering week 4 ranked No.19 by the Associated Press. And it looks like Deion Sanders wants his players to feel and understand the level of competition that they are going up against while playing the Oregon Ducks' song. Practicing while listening to their fight song might just be one of the strategies of Coach Prime to get his team into the correct mindset.

The Buffs do have a disadvantage, as they will be heading to the gridiron without their star two-way player, Travis Hunter. Hunter was injured during last weekend's Rocky Mountain Showdown and is now expected to miss a couple of weeks to rehabilitate himself. Can Deion Sanders and his Colorado still manage without the athleticism of Hunter against Oregon?

Paul Finebaum does not put his faith in Colorado to win against Oregon

The Ducks have a strong arsenal of players at their disposal, including quarterback Bo Nix. Last season, they finished their campaign with an impressive 10-3 record and also won the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina.

They are one of the teams that are expected to make it to this year's college football playoffs. American sports author Paul Finebaum believes that Oregon will be the team that will go on to defeat the Buffs and record the first defeat for Coach Prime in Colorado.

During a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum talked about why he believes the winning streak of the Buffaloes is coming to an end this Saturday.

"Bo Nix is a quarterback out there. He's been around a long time. He started at Auburn, he has matured into an excellent QB. He's got a lot of complements around him. And as much as I think we would all like to see the train continue, it ends Saturday afternoon," Finebaum said.

Can Coach Prime and his team once again prove all the critics wrong? Or will Oregon be the team to end their dream run this season?