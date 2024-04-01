The Colorado Buffaloes released a trailer for their spring games, which features rapper Lil Wayne.

The Buffaloes are teasing a Prime Time Weekend Party for their black and gold spring game on Apr. 27. Not only will fans see a Spring Game, but rapper Lil Wayne, who has a net worth of 170 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), will be performing at the game.

Here's the video of the teaser as shared by the Colorado Buffaloes:

Along with Lil Wayne, the promo announced that more guests will be performing, with tickets going on sale on Monday. The trailer has hyped up the concert and Spring Game to get fans excited for the return of Colorado football.

Currently, the Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game does not have a broadcast, but coach Deion Sanders revealed that it could be shown on FOX or the Pac-12 network.

The game will take place on Folsom Field as Colorado is looking to sell out the Spring Game for the second straight year.

Colorado Buffaloes looking to build off Deion Sanders' first season

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to improve on their disappointing season in 2023. Deion Sanders took over as the coach of the Buffaloes last season, and early on, he was the talk of college football.

Colorado started the season with an upset win over TCU, who had gone to the national championship game the year before. The Buffaloes started the year 3-0, and were 4-2 after six games but ended the season on a six-game losing streak to finish the year 4-8.

Although the end of the season was disappointing for Colorado, Deion Sanders reckons it was a good learning season for his team.

"Last year, we were seven points away from 7-8 more wins," Sanders told Undisputed. "We just didn't know how to win. We got our butts kicked twice. Several of those games, we could have won. We could have definitely been a bowl team. We made noise, but now we're going to make some sounds...

"We've pretty much stepped up every level inside this building. I'm happy and pleased. When I go downstairs and I work out with the guys, I love what I see. I love the competitive nature. I love the leadership that is being taken at every position."

The Colorado Buffaloes, now in the Big 12, open their season at home against North Dakota State. Colorado will then go on the road to play Nebraska in its second game of the season.