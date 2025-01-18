Deion Sanders' quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, is preparing for the 2025 NFL draft after playing his last game in a Colorado jersey in the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars.

Meanwhile, Shedeur's sister, Shelomi Sanders, is hyping up her brother on Instagram. Shelomi shared a reel featuring their mother, Pilar Sanders, in a customized Colorado jersey. Pilar also wore a black Colorado hoodie with No. 2 on it. The reel was part of the 'in honor of TikTok being deleted soon' trend.

Shedeur is projected as the first quarterback to be taken off the board in April alongside Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Shedeur Sanders linked heavily to Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady may be working his magic in Las Vegas as the Raiders minority owner. The NFL legend could have his eyes on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Sanders is projected to be available when the Raiders select sixth in the 2025 NFL draft.

Cam Ward and Travis Hunter are expected to go early, potentially allowing the Raiders to secure Sanders. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had a standout season with the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound QB led the Big 12 in major passing categories, including completions (353), yards (4,134), touchdowns (37) and completion percentage (74.0%). His performance contributed significantly to Colorado’s successful 9-3 season.

"There are a ton of mixed opinions in the league about Sanders," Brugler wrote. ... "But with Mark Davis and Tom Brady heavily influencing this pick, I’m not sure the Raiders could pass on Sanders."

His quarterback rating of 168.2 shows his efficiency and readiness for the big stage. Though there are mixed opinions about Sanders across the league, Brugler believes that Raiders owner Mark Davis and Brady could heavily influence the decision to draft him.

