WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar nods in disapproval as son Shilo Sanders imitates Coach Prime’s iconic moves

Shilo Sanders is known for his playful antics. The former Colorado defensive back is regarded as the most jovial of Deion Sanders’ five children for the way he handles situations with a light-hearted approach.

Alongside his brother Shedeur, Shilo was a prospect for the 2025 NFL draft. The safety exhausted his eligibility in college football in 2024 following a six-year career that spanned across three programs: South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado.

In a livestream session for the NFL draft, Shilo Sanders once again employed his playful antics on his mother, Pilar Sanders. Sitting beside his sister, Shelomi, in front of his computer, and Pilar standing behind them, the former Colorado star threw a dig at his Mom.

Shilo read out a comment that praised Deion Sanders. The defensive back then trolled Pialr by imitating Coach Prime's dance move while playing his hit song in the 1990s, “Must Be the Money.”

Noticing the troll as she stood behind Shilo and Shelomi, Pilar Sanders, who divorced Coach Prime officially in 2015, nodded in disapproval while smiling at the playful antics of her son. It turned out to be a lovely family moment brought about by Shilo Sanders’ impressive sense of humor.

Shilo Sanders signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted

Shilo Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. The defensive back was one of the notable college stars who weren't picked at the event in Green Bay. There wasn't much surprise as the safety was projected to be a late-round pick with the possibility of going undrafted.

However, Shilo has reportedly inked a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He was one of the best available players in the market, and it didn't take long before he got picked up by a team.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. The franchise traded up with the New England Patriots to select the former Colorado quarterback, who was projected as a first-round selection, with the 144th pick.

The slide Shedeur experienced was a big setback for him, especially when the expectations entering the draft are considered. However, he had his family and friends around him to support. The way Shilo stood by him in the last few days was highly commended by fans.

