Deion Sanders has been making waves in the world of college football. Despite the Colorado Buffaloes having a questionable time on the field in recent games, Coach Prime never fails to catch the attention of the public and the media.

His ex-wife, Pilar Sanders has been showing up for every Buffs game to showcase her support for the team and her sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. Now, Pilar has taken to social media to celebrate the winds of change. As the autumn season creeps in, Pilar embraces its arrival with open arms.

In a recent Instagram story, the ex-wife of Deion Sanders shared the festivities of the widely acclaimed Autumn Leaves festival with her followers. The video has her going on a walk with her pet dogs Jax and Bella Rose on a path filled with withering golden leaves.

Pilar accompanied the story with a caption:

"Jax and Lady Bella Rose's first Autumn Leaf Fest !"

Earlier, Pilar Sanders also shared a post on social media, where she was seen flaunting the star-studded lineup that made their way to watch Deion Sanders and his team in action on the field.

The list included the likes of celebrities like DaBaby, Desi Banks, Offset and Dwayne Johnson. Pilar captioned the post:

"Regular @cubuffsfootball games be like..."

Can Deion Sanders' team make comeback after Stanford loss?

For Coach Prime, his campaign debut with the Buffs started on a high note. The newly revamped Colorado Buffaloes were on a three-game winning streak to start the season, defeating the likes of last year's national runner-ups, TCU Horned Frogs.

However, Deion Sanders' success was shortlived, as his team lost three of their last four games. The downfall started with defeats to the Oregon Ducks and USC the following week. Coach Prime's team won against Arizona State.

Unfortunately, their last game against the Stanford Cardinal saw them lose 46-43. Now, Coach Prime has an arduous task at hand, as he needs his team to return to winning ways against the UCLA Bruins this weekend.

Can the Buffaloes emerge victorious against their Pac-12 rivals, or has Coach Prime's dream debut finally come to a drastic end?