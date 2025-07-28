  • home icon
WATCH: Deion Sanders goes fishing ambulated with tubes post-bladder removal surgery as Colorado HC successfully defeats cancer

By Joshua Gillesby
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:07 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

On Monday, NFL analyst Ross Dellenger reported that Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders had successfully defeated cancer. Dellenger broke the news on the social media platform X.

"Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his medical team announce that he has been treated for a bladder tumor. Doctors did remove the bladder and Deion is 'cured from the cancer,'" Dellenger tweeted.
With the news now very much public, Sanders posted an Instagram video showing his current condition. The video showed Coach Prime fishing and walking around a dock and near the water with various medical tubes and bags attached to him.

"Post Bladder Removal Surgery #CoachPrime (posted by @deionsandersjr)" the post said, alongside the video.
The video is positive to see and highlights how Sanders is on his way back to health after the very serious diagnosis.

Will Deion Sanders be coaching the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport commented on the social media post by Ross Dellenger and made clear that he was hearing that Deion Sanders would still be coaching the Colorado Buffaloes this upcoming season.

"A significant update on Deion Sanders, who will be coaching this year," Rapoport said in response to Dellenger on X.
Since becoming the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has completely changed the fortunes of the football program and helped guide various 2025 NFL prospects this past year.

Dual-threat star Travis Hunter headlined the Buffaloes' draft class when he was selected second by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. also heard their names called.

