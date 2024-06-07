WATCH: Deion Sanders hilariously enacts on how to erase negativity in life while prepping for Big 12 reunion in 2024

Deion Sanders is preparing for the Colorado Buffaloes reunion with the Big 12 this upcoming season. After a 4-8 debut campaign, he will be looking forward to a better record as the Buffs gear up with a locked-in roster for 2024.

Amid the preparations, Deion Sanders shared a post on social media hilariously teaching his followers how to overcome negativity in life.

In the video, we see Coach Prime creating a scenario where he is picking up a call on his limited-edition Motorola Razr phone. He then hangs up the call, stating in the caption that this is how one should disconnect from negativity in life.

"God Has blessed me with more than I could ever ask. This is how I want y'all to hang up on negativity." Sanders wrote in the caption.

The Colorado Buffaloes brought in Coach Prime from Jackson State last season. But after a brilliant start, the Buffs struggled to continue the same momentum throughout the season, finishing with just four wins and failing to qualify for a bowl game.

One of the main reasons behind Deion Sanders' offense failing was the fact that the offensive line could not properly protect his son and QB Shedeur Sanders on the field. This resulted in Shedeur being sacked a total of 52 times during the 2023 campaign.

However, he used the offseason to rebuild his offensive line, resulting in nine new players including five-star OT Jordan Seaton. Thus it will be interesting to see how his revamped roster performs in their Big 12 reunion campaign.

Carson Westbrook gets real about Deion Sanders' offseason Navy Seal training

One way that Coach Prime is getting his players ready for the upcoming season is through intense Navy Seal drills and workouts. And wide receiver Carson Westbrook talked about the mental and physical grind it takes to get through these demanding drills.

Despite it being challenging, Westbrook said that it is a great way to help build perseverance in the players.

"People don't realize how hard this is. It's a grind, getting up every morning, coming out here, having Navy SEALS yell at you while you're not doing planks on the pool ground. You can't even, you just slip and you can't even hold your arm straight. So it's crazy, but you gotta persevere. It's been great," Westbrook said.

The Colorado Buffaloes will not have an easy campaign this season. But with a new beginning in the Big 12, Coach Prime will be looking to redeem himself by making a statement this year.