WATCH: Deion Sanders Jr. brightens a young fan's birthday with expensive diamond necklaces as gifts

Deion Sanders Jr made a young fan's birthday memorable by gifting him diamond necklaces.

In a video posted on IG by @hoodierollmo, Sanders Jr is seen standing with the young fan who's wearing expensive necklaces of diamond. Sanders Jr. says:

"Yo! It's my brother's birthday today. Rising and shining. How old are you today".

The person who was excited standing next to Sanders Jr. replied, "11". Here's the video:

In another video, Sanders Jr puts the necklace on the young boy and made sure to align the necklace perfectly.

The young fan with braided hair, wearing his green Nike shoes couldn't believe what was happening to him. He posed with Sanders jr for a picture, which is sure to go into the young fan's album.

Deion Sanders Jr takes dig at CFB analyst

Deion Sanders Jr is not one to back down when defending his dad – Deion Sanders, and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Well, it’s no secret that the Buffs had a horrendous 2023 season. After starting with three wins, thingsl went downhill for Coach Prime and his team, ending the season 4-8.

Danny Kanell, a former New York Giants quarterback and current FS1, CBS Sports and SiriusXM analyst has been taking shots at the Buffs for a while.

A couple of weeks ago, Kanell once again discussed the subpar season of the Buffaloes. Sanders Jr responded:

“Y'all stop going back and forth with these people. We lost eight games, let them talk they shit.

"We'll bounce back, and now that the season is over, they have no choice but to watch us win. Every time they watch TV and get on social media they gone see us winning and running it up.”

The exchange didn't stop there, with Kanell responding to Sanders Jr.'s tweet:

“Hey [Deion Sanders Jr.] congrats on four wins in year one. Some advice for year two: stop writing checks your little brothers can't cash. Clean up your language. I'm sure your daddy doesn't approve. When you lose, say little. When you win, say less.”

As the social media manager for the family's YouTube channel – ‘Well Off Media’, Sanders Jr. has become a vocal defender of the Buffaloes.

With his brothers Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders playing for the team, it looks like the Sanders family is ready to face challenges head-on.

