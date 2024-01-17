WATCH: Deion Sanders Jr., son of Coach Prime, eyes $1700 worth of Chanel sneakers at Paris airport after exciting Louis Vuitton trip

Deion Sanders Jr., who is Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' oldest child, is already on his way back to the United States after accompanying his younger brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders for their debut at Paris Fashion Week. Deion Jr. documented much of their time in Paris on his YouTube channel "Well Off Media."

Recently, Deion Jr., also called "Bucky," posted a video to his Instagram story showing him eyeing a pretty expensive pair of Channel sneakers at Charles De Gaulle International Airport in Paris. He left the store as he said that he was only waiting for his flight.

Previous videos showed him walking alongside stores of renowned brands like Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Channel and Dior. Other videos showed Shilo Sanders buying items at an undisclosed store.

A final video was posted showing both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders inside an airplane, in first-class pods, presumably ready to return to the U.S.

Deion Sanders Jr. accompanies his brothers as they debut on the catwalk

Deion Sanders Jr. was in Paris accompanying his younger brothers as they went to model for Louis Vuitton at its Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show on Tuesday. The show was coordinated by Pharrell Williams, who's the brand's men's creative director. In a video shared on Well Off Media, Shilo Sanders told Williams his desire to be more than a football player:

“We want to be multidimensional. We don’t want to be just football.”

Williams shared a piece of advice with the young payer based on his experience as a media star:

“You already are, it’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already. If I were you, I would change that language: ‘I am multidimensional.’”

This trip is a great opportunity to reach outside the U.S. market, the traditional one for football players to target.