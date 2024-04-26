WATCH: Deion Sanders' QB son Shedeur Sanders sets the mood for Colorado nation with his spring pop-up concert

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for the Buffaloes Spring game this Saturday. But before Deion Sanders' revamped team took to the field for the first time at Folsom Field, the program had its Spring Pop-Up show, which was hosted by Shedeur at Peckish 1320 College Avenue in Boulder.

Shedeur Sanders shared a video snippet from the Spring Pop-Up show on his Instagram story. In the short video, a lot of fans, including Deion Sanders, could be seen grooving and vibing as rapper Torence Ivy Hatch Jr. aka Boosie Badazz, cooked up some tunes.

Coach Prime's QB son had transferred from Jackson State last season when he became the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

In his debut campaign in Boulder, Shedeur went on to record 3,270 passing yards and 27 TD passes as the team finished the season with a 4-8 overall campaign.

Following his debut campaign with Colorado, rumors started circulating that Shedeur would declare for the 2024 NFL draft. However, the QB decided to return to college for another season as he and his team became members of the Big 12 Conference.

Shedeur Sanders unfazed with players exiting Colorado in transfer portal

Recently, Coach Prime's team saw an exodus of players in the spring transfer portal, including key RT Savion Washington and former five-star recruit Cormani McClain.

Despite this, it looks like Shedeur Sanders remains unfazed by the exits and is confident of his team performing well in their debut Big 12 campaign.

The Colorado QB took to X to share a tweet where he said that despite players leaving in the portal, those who chose to stay in Boulder are committed to having a successful campaign this upcoming season.

"Everybody that's in is in and Everybody that's out been out. Trust me we Good Regardless. #Legendary", Shedeur wrote in his tweet.

After a mediocre debut, it looks like Deion Sanders and his team are focused on being considered in the playoff conversation this year. But will these changes in the roster have an impact on how they perform on the field?

