WATCH: Deion Sanders scolds $1.1M NIL-valued son Shilo for slacking off during Colorado Practice, forces him to end-zone

Following a disappointing 2023 college football season, Deion Sanders is committed to getting something out of 2024. Colorado started the previous season on a brilliant note, winning the first three games. However, things fell apart when the conference schedule commenced.

The Buffaloes have tried to correct what went wrong last season with their recruitment and significant changes to the coaching staff. Coach Prime is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the upcoming season and he is holding every player to the same standard, even his sons.

A scenario unfolded in the team's workout recently as posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Colorado content creator Dalvin Truth. Deion Sanders was seen scolding his son Shilo Sanders, who has a NIL value of $1.1 million, for lagging during the workout. He shouted:

“Hold on! Hold on! Shilo, get out! Get out! Now go to the back! Go to the end zone! Go to the end zone!”

Will Deion Sanders get it right in 2024?

Deion Sanders had a brilliant tenure as the head coach of Jackson State as he won the Southwestern Athletic Championship in his two full seasons with the Tigers. This FCS and HBCU experience laid the foundation for his coaching career in the college football landscape.

However, things haven't gone as planned for Sanders since he arrived at Boulder. He was only able to win one conference matchup in his inaugural season at Colorado, falling short of expectations after a brilliant start. It was disappointing considering the attention on the program.

Nonetheless, the 2024 college football season is an opportunity for redemption for the coach and his team. The Buffaloes have made significant changes in both on-field talent and the coaching staff and this could prove vital to their success in the Big 12 next season.

Final season for Shilo Sanders in college football

Shilo Sanders has been in the college football landscape for a while. The defensive back started his career at South Carolina in 2019 and took a redshirt as a freshman, appearing in only two games. He played in nine games for the team the following season.

Following the hiring of Deion Sanders as the head coach of Jackson State, Shilo transferred to the HBCU program and played two seasons there. The safety later followed his father to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season and will be playing his final season in 2024.

Without a doubt, Shilo Sanders has a lot to prove this year as he will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. A wonderful season is bound to secure him a brilliant landing spot.