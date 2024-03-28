WATCH: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders on full grind, turns vacay mode into football workout session with his brothers

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is currently on a family vacation with his sons, Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. for spring break. Coach Prime is currently in the Dominican Republic, spending some quality time with his children before the start of Colorado's new journey in the Big 12 this year.

But despite being on vacation, the grind does not stop for Deion Sanders and his QB son. In a recent video posted by the 56-year-old Coach Prime on social media, Shedeur is training despite being on vacation. The Colorado QB can be seen engaging in various passing drills along with his brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

Coach Prime accompanied the Instagram post with a caption saying, that the hustle continues even if they are on a family trip.

"Just because we're on vacation that don't mean the work stops! Everyday we Hustle. The work never stops", Coach Prime wrote while tagging Shedeur and Sanders Jr. on the post.

Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs to a 4-8 overall campaign last season in his debut in Boulder.

Deion Sanders QB son is returning for another season in Boulder

Shedeur is returning for another season in Boulder despite being eligible for this year's NFL draft. The 22-year-old recently shared the factors behind his decision to not declare for the 2024 draft, stating that he wants to go as the No.1 overall pick and wants to focus on his development by playing another year with Colorado.

"I'm trying to be the first quarterback off the board. I respect Caleb, I respect how he plays. He's a great player. But overall there's just different tiers of quarterbacks," Shedeur said.

"I understood this year wasn't my year. I didn't have enough time at this level cause there's a lot of things going through but I didn't have enough time. So I feel like I'm just excited to be back with the team and be able to have another year to do things over again and do it the right way."

Deion Sanders is confident in his son's abilities to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft next year. But at the same time, he has certain conditions about Shedeur's transition into the professional league. For instance, Coach Prime does not want Shedeur to be drafted by a team playing in a cold climate and region. Will this affect the QB's draft stock next year?