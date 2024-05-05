WATCH: Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward sweat it out in training session during CFB offseason

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders is putting in the hard yards during the offseason. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was recently spotted training with Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward and Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones in Houston.

The trio of quarterbacks partook in some drills under the guidance of Darrell Colbert Jr., founder of Select QB Athletics.

The Buffaloes failed to register six wins last season, which meant they did not qualify for a bowl game. However, Sanders appears eager to lead Colorado to a winning season in 2024 and is putting in the hard work in the offseason.

On the other hand, Ward is preparing for a new challenge in 2024 after transferring to Miami from Washington State. Meanwhile, Drones is gearing up for his second season with Virginia Tech.

How did Shedeur Sanders fare in the 2023 season?

Shedeur Sanders had a fairly strong season in 2023, despite the Colorado Buffaloes' overall struggles in the second half of the campaign.

Sanders racked up 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns on 298 passes. He also rushed for four touchdowns across 11 games.

Sanders propelled the Buffaloes to an impressive start as the team raced to a 3-0 record in the opening few weeks of the season. However, Colorado managed just one more win during the rest of the season, finishing last in the Pac-12, with an underwhelming 4-8 record (1-8 in the conference).

Shedeur did not play in the Buffaloes' regular-season finale against the Utah Utes due to an ankle injury. Reports stated that the quarterback also had numbness in his throwing hand and opted to sit out the game.

A look at Colorado's schedule for the 2024 college football season

Colorado will begin its 2024 season by hosting North Dakota State on Aug. 31. Here's the Buffaloes' full schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 7 at Nebraska

Sept. 14 at Colorado State

Sept. 21 vs. Baylor

Sept. 28 at UCF

Oct. 12 vs. Kansas State

Oct. 19 at Arizona

Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 9 at Texas Tech

Nov. 16 vs. Utah

Nov. 23 at Kansas

Nov. 29 vs. Oklahoma State